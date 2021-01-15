Meetings and Events - Jan. 15

Friday, Jan. 15

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly-pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids

Saturday, Jan. 16

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Jan. 18

Public skating, 11:30 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton Mandan Public Library Teen Hangouts - Game Day, 4 p.m., Registration required; check library's Facebook page for location and updates.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Mandan City Commission, 5 p.m., city hall.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Bookmobile, 10 a.m.-noon, Sweet Briar School; senior care facilities drop off only; 4-4:30 p.m., Custer Elementary after-school program.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dark Side of the Brew, Hebron; 4-4:30 p.m., Red Trail Elementary MAC; 4:45-5:15 p.m., Roughrider.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Library Book Club, 6:30 pm., after hours in-person program.