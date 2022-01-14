Meetings and Events - Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 15

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Pop-Up Business Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Signature Events at Mandan Depot. Info: www.signatureeventsmandan.com.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Winter Daze Week. Schedule available at www.mandanparks.com.

Winter Daze Luau, 1 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

Public Skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Jan. 17

No school for Mandan Public Schools.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Winter Daze Free Public Skate, 11:30 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

No school for Mandan Public Schools.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Winter Daze Free Swim, 3:30 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

Mandan City Commission, 5 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Annual Morton County Fair Board meeting, 7 p.m., Morton County Fair Grounds, New Salem. Regular monthly meeting will follow the annual meeting.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m, Morton County Highway Department.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 1st St NW, Mandan. Call 667-3370 for appointment.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

SERVICES: