Meetings and Events - Jan. 1

Saturday, Jan. 2

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Jan. 4

Registration available for youth basketball grades 1-2.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 12:30-2:30 p.m., St. Anthony school; 4-5 p.m., Lewis & Clark Elementary MAC.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dark Side of the Brew, Hebron.

Friday, Jan. 8

Bookmobile doorstep library deliveries and New Salem-Elm Crest drop off and pickup only. Info: 701-667-5365.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Sunday, Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 11

Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall

New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., New Salem downtown.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Bookmobile, 1-1:30 p.m., Almont-Memorial Hall; 4-4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary MAC.; 4:30-5:30 p.m, Centre, Inc.

City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron Park Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center.

Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.