Meetings and Events - Feb. 14, 2020
MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Meetings and Events - Feb. 14, 2020

Friday, February 14

Sweetheart dinner, 5:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.

Corvettes of Dakota Territory, 7 p.m., Mandan Eagles.

Karaoke with Jimmy Adams, 8 p.m., Moose lodge. Moose Membership not required; no cover and full bar.

Rock Creek Revival, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon. 

Saturday, February 15

Property tax deadline for discount. 

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Rock Creek Revival, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.

Sunday, February 16

Mandan Golden Age Club benefit breakfast for the Home Delivered Meal program, 8:30-12:30 p.m., Mandan Senior Center. Freewill offering.  

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Sweetheart hike, 1 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park. 

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. 

Monday, February 17

Mandan Park District offices closed for President's Day. 

Public skating, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. 

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.

Family movie day, 1 p.m., library. 

Chibi art for teens, 4 p.m., library. 

Gilbert S. Furness American Legion Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., library.

Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., 106 Main Ave. 

Tuesday, February 18

Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call Custer Health at 667-3370 for appointment. 

Bookmobile, 10:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Hebron School; 2:45-4 p.m., Hebron downtown; 3-4 p.m., St. Patrick's Day craft for ages 11 and under and 3D Pen for ages 12 and under, both at Hebron School; 5:15-5:45 p.m., Wainwright Estates at intersection of Jonathan and Abbott. 

Foot care and blood pressure, 12:15 p.m., Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 622-3591 for appointment. 

Cubelets for ages 6-8, 4 p.m. today and Feb. 27, library. Registration required and sign up for one date. 

Mandan City Commission, 5 p.m., city hall. 

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library. 

Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 

Christ the King pinochle, 7 p.m., Christ the King Parish Center, Mandan. Cost: $5.

Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, February 19

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Doorstep library deliveries. 

Bookmobile, 9-11 a.m., St. Joseph's School; 3:45-4:15 p.m., Custer Elementary School; 4:30-5 p.m., Roosevelt School; 5:30-6 p.m., Borden Harbor Park. 

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8 a.m-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. 

Story time, 10 a.m., library. 

Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library. 

TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.

Mandan Art Association, 7 p.m., library. 

Thursday, February 20

TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. N.W. New members welcome.

Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.

Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., New Salem Nutrition Center; 12-1 p.m., Almont; 3:50-4:20 p.m., Mary Stark Elementary; 4:35-5:15 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary. 

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.

Rubber band propeller cars for ages 9-12, 4 p.m., library. Registration required. 

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main St..

Library book club, 7 p.m., library. Title: Killers of the Flower Moon. 

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, February 21

Dinner and a movie, 5:30 p.m., library. 

The Broken Spokes, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon. 

Saturday, February 22

National FFA Week today through Feb. 29. 

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.

The Broken Spokes, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.

Sunday, February 23

The Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast to benefit Christ the King Catholic Montessori School, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave NW. 

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. 

Monday, February 24

Region 5 girls basketball tournament today and Tuesday. 

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.

Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 667-3370 for appointment. 

Mandan Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.

Mandan Dacotah Lions Club board of directors, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.

Tuesday, February 25

Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.

Bookmobile, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Liberty Heights; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sweet Briar School stop includes pirate camp for all ages; 3-4 p.m., New Salem Elm Crest Manor; 4:15-5:30 p.m., New Salem downtown; 4:15-5:15 p.m., St. Patrick's Day craft activity for ages 11 and under at New Salem School; 4:15-5:15 p.m., 3D Pen for ages 12 and up at New Salem School. 

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., county courthouse.

Reading tails, 4 p.m., library. 

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, February 26

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. 

Story time, 10 a.m., library. 

Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St NW. 

Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library. 

TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Dr.

Thursday, February 27

Region 5 girls basketball tournament.

TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. NW. New members welcome.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4 p.m., Sunset Drive Prospera; 4:15-5:15 p.m., Red Trail Elementary; 5:30-6 p.m., Roughrider. 

Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.

Mandan Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza, Mandan.

Morton County Planning & Zoning, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse. 

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Historical Society, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday. 

