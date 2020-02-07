Meetings and Events - Feb. 7, 2020

Friday, February 7
Nerf Wars V for teens, 5 p.m., library. Registration required.
Saturday, February 8
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Sunday, February 9
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, February 10
Retired Mandan Schools Employees, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Sanford Health Care Center Auxiliary, 1:30 p.m., 201 14th St. N.W.
Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 667-3370 for appointment.
Adulting 101 for teens, 4 p.m., library.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Mandan Dacotah Lions Club board of directors, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.
Glen Ullin City Council, 7 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club, 7 p.m., Mandan High School Library.
Tuesday, February 11
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club, 201 S 3 St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem School; 3:15-4 p.m., New Salem downtown.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.
Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Christ the King pinochle, 7 p.m., Christ the King Parish Center. Cost: $5.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, February 12
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW.
Story time, 10 a.m., library.
Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library.
Lego club for school-aged kids, 3:30 p.m., library.
Bookmobile, 4:15-5 p.m., Wildwood Park; 5:15-5:45 p.m., Twin City Estates Clubhouse.
Flasher City Commission, 6:30 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Art in the Park committee, 7 p.m., Stage Stop, Mandan.
Books and brews book club, 7 p.m., Dialectic Brewing Company.
Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Thursday, February 13
Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., city hall.
Foot care, 8:30 a.m., Hebron Senior Center. Call 622-3591 for appointment.
TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. NW. New members welcome.
Bookmobile, 9-9:30 a.m., Lakewood Landing; 9:45-10:15 a.m., Edgewood Vista; 10:30-11 a.m., Miller Pointe; 1:15-3:15 p.m., St. Anthony School; 4-5 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary.
Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.
Foot care, 12:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 348-3838 for appointment.
Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
Bottle car race for ages 6-8, 4 p.m., library. Registration required.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Bismarck-Mandan Handknitters Guild, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Info: Katie, 701-663-2720.
Line dancing, 7:30 p.m., Moose lodge. Moose membership not required.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Friday, February 14
Sweetheart dinner, 5:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.
Sweetheart hike, 7 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.
Corvettes of Dakota Territory, 7 p.m., Mandan Eagles.
Saturday, February 15
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Property tax exemption for discount due.
Sunday, February 16
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, February 17
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Family movie day, 1 p.m., library.
Chibi art for teens, 4 p.m., library.
Gilbert S. Furness American Legion Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., library.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Tuesday, February 18
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call Custer Health at 667-3370 for appointment.
Bookmobile, 10:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Hebron School; 2:45-4 p.m., Hebron downtown; 3-4 p.m., St. Patrick's Day craft for ages 11 and under and 3D Pen for ages 12 and under, both at Hebron School; 5:15-5:45 p.m., Wainwright Estates at intersection of Jonathan and Abbott.
Foot care and blood pressure, 12:15 p.m., Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 622-3591 for appointment.
Cubelets for ages 6-8, 4 p.m. today and Feb. 27, library. Registration required and sign up for one date.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Christ the King pinochle, 7 p.m., Christ the King Parish Center, Mandan. Cost: $5.
Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, February 19
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Doorstep library deliveries.
Bookmobile, 9-11 a.m., St. Joseph's School; 3:45-4:15 p.m., Custer Elementary School; 4:30-5 p.m., Roosevelt School; 5:30-6 p.m., Borden Harbor Park.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8 a.m-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center.
Story time, 10 a.m., library.
Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Mandan Art Association, 7 p.m., library.
Thursday, February 20
TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. N.W. New members welcome.
Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.
Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., New Salem Nutrition Center; 12-1 p.m., Almont; 3:50-4:20 p.m., Mary Stark Elementary; 4:35-5:15 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.
Rubber band propeller cars for ages 9-12, 4 p.m., library. Registration required.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main St..
Library book club, 7 p.m., library.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.