Meetings and Events - Feb. 28, 2020

Friday, February 28
District 9 boys basketball tournament today and Saturday.
Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall.
The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host fish 5:30-6:30 p.m. today, March 13 and 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. March 6, 20 and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40.
One and Done, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon.
Saturday, February 29
District 9 boys basketball tournament today.
Leap day sunrise hike, 6:30 a.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Leap day bonus hike, 1 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.
Wacky leap year day, 1 p.m., library.
One and Done, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.
Sunday, March 1
The Morton Mandan Public Library is going fine free for one week. Late fines will be waived on all undamaged books, CDs, DVDs and other materials returned to the library today through Saturday. Info: 701-667-5365.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, March 2
Cemetery Advisory Committee, 7:30 a.m., Grounds Maintenance Building, Mandan Union Cemetery.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Movie versus book club for teens, 4 p.m., library. Title: "Inkheart" by Cornelia Funke.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, March 3
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Mandan High School Class of 1963 reunion breakfast, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms, 1120 E. Main St., Mandan. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876.
Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., city hall.
Bookmobile, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin School; 3:15-4:45 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center; 5-5:30 p.m., Glen Ullin downtown; 5-6 p.m., Physics lab and solar workshop for all ages, Glen Ullin School Library.
Mandan Visitors Committee, noon, city hall.
Sphero for ages 9-12, 4 p.m. today and March 5, library. Registration required and sign up for one date.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.
Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, March 4
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Doorstep library deliveries.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call Custer Health at 667-3370.
Story time, 10 a.m., library.
Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library.
Mandan Progress Organization membership meeting, noon, Baymont Inn & Suites.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Mandan American Legion Post No. 40 meeting, 7 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Thursday, March 5
Girls and boys varsity regional basketball tournament.
TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. N.W. New members welcome.
Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.
Bookmobile, 10:30-3 p.m., Flasher School; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Physics lab and solar workshop for all ages at Flasher School; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Centre, Inc.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.
Sphero for ages 9-12, 4 p.m., library. Registration required.
Revitalize and Preserve Mandan meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Info: Susan, 701-663-4728, or www.preservemandan.org.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main St.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Friday, March 6
Girls and boys varsity regional basketball tournament.
Hamilton party for teens, 5 p.m., library. Call 667-5364 to register.
Saturday, March 7
Girls and boys varsity regional basketball tournament.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Karaoke with Jimmy Adams, 8 p.m., Moose lodge. Moose membership not required. No cover, full bar.
Sunday, March 8
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, March 9
Retired Mandan Schools Employees, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Sanford Health Care Center Auxiliary, 1:30 p.m., 201 14th St. N.W.
Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Minute to win it for teens, 4 p.m., library.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Book hop book club, 7 p.m., location TBD. Title: "The Great Gatsby."
Glen Ullin City Council, 7 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club, 7 p.m., Mandan High School Library.
Mandan Dacotah Lions Club board of directors, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.
Tuesday, March 10
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem School; 3:15-5 p.m., New Salem downtown.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Christ the King pinochle, 7 p.m., Christ the King Parish Center. Cost: $5.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, March 11
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW.
Bookmobile, 9-9:30 a.m., Lakewood Landing; 9:45-10:15 a.m., Edgewood Vista; 10:30-11 a.m., Miller Pointe; 1:15-3:15 p.m., St. Anthony School; 4-5 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary.
Story time, 10 a.m., library.
Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library.
Lego club for school aged kids, 3:30 p.m. library.
Bookmobile, 4:15-5 p.m., Wildwood Park; 5:15-5:45 p.m., Twin City Estates Clubhouse.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive.
Flasher City Commission, 6:30 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Tell a story with a photo, 6:30 p.m. today and March 25, library.
Books and brews club, 7 p.m., Dialectic Brewing Company.
Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Thursday, March 12
Foot care, 8:30 a.m., Hebron Senior Center. Call 622-3591 for appointment.
TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. NW. New members welcome.
Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.
Foot care, 12:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 348-3838 for appointment.
Family movie day, 1 p.m., library.
Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Bismarck-Mandan Handknitters Guild, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Info: Katie, 701-663-2720.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
