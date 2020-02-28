Meetings and Events - Feb. 28, 2020

Friday, February 28

District 9 boys basketball tournament today and Saturday.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall.

The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host fish 5:30-6:30 p.m. today, March 13 and 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. March 6, 20 and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40.

One and Done, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon.

Saturday, February 29

District 9 boys basketball tournament today.

Leap day sunrise hike, 6:30 a.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Leap day bonus hike, 1 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.

Wacky leap year day, 1 p.m., library.

One and Done, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.

Sunday, March 1