Meetings and Events - Feb. 21, 2020

Friday, February 21
Dinner and a movie, 5:30 p.m., library.
The Broken Spokes, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.
Saturday, February 22
National FFA Week today through Feb. 29.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
The Broken Spokes, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.
Sunday, February 23
The Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast to benefit Christ the King Catholic Montessori School, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave NW.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, February 24
Region 5 girls basketball tournament today and Tuesday.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Mandan Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.
Mandan Dacotah Lions Club board of directors, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.
Tuesday, February 25
Region 5 girls basketball tournament today.
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Bookmobile, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Liberty Heights; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sweet Briar School stop includes pirate camp for all ages; 3-4 p.m., New Salem Elm Crest Manor; 4:15-5:30 p.m., New Salem downtown; 4:15-5:15 p.m., St. Patrick's Day craft activity for ages 11 and under at New Salem School; 4:15-5:15 p.m., 3D Pen for ages 12 and up at New Salem School.
Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., county courthouse.
Reading tails, 4 p.m., library.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, February 26
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW.
Story time, 10 a.m., library.
Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St NW.
Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Dr.
Thursday, February 27
Region 5 girls basketball tournament today.
TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. NW. New members welcome.
Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.
Mandan Weed Board, 10 a.m., city hall.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.
Mandan Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza, Mandan.
Bookmobile, 3:30-4 p.m., Sunset Drive Prospera; 4:15-5:15 p.m., Red Trail Elementary; 5:30-6 p.m., Roughrider.
Cubelets for ages 6-8, 4 p.m. library. Registration required and sign up for one date.
Morton County Planning & Zoning, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Mandan Historical Society, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
You have free articles remaining.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Friday, February 28
District 9 boys basketball tournament today and Saturday.
Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall.
The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host fish 5:30-6:30 p.m. today, March 13 and 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. March 6, 20 and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40.
One and Done, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon.
Saturday, February 29
District 9 boys basketball tournament today.
Leap day hike, 6:30 a.m., Forty Lincoln State Park.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Wacky leap year day, 1 p.m., library.
One and Done, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.
Sunday, March 1
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, March 2
Cememtery Advisory Committee, 7:30 a.m., Grounds Maintenance Building, Mandan Union Cemetery.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 667-3370 for appointment.
Movie versus book club for teens, 4 p.m., library. Title: Inkheart by Cornelia Funke.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, March 3
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Mandan High School Class of 1963 reunion breakfast, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms, 1120 E. Main St., Mandan. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876.
Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., city hall.
Bookmobile, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin School; 3:15-4:45 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center; 5-5:30 p.m., Glen Ullin downtown; 5-6 p.m., Physics lab and solar workshop for all ages, Glen Ullin School Library.
Sphero for ages 9-12, 4 p.m. today and March 5, library. Registration required and sign up for one date.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.
Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, March 4
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Doorstep library deliveries.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call Custer Health at 667-3370.
Story time, 10 a.m., library.
Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Mandan American Legion Post No. 40 meeting, 7 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Thursday, March 5
Girls and boys varsity regional basketball tournament today and Friday.
TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. N.W. New members welcome.
Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.
Bookmobile, 10:30-3 p.m., Flasher School; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Physics lab and solar workshop for all ages at Flasher School; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Centre, Inc.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.
Sphero for ages 9-12, 4 p.m., library. Registration required.
Revitalize and Preserve Mandan meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Info: Susan, 701-663-4728, or www.preservemandan.org.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main St.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.