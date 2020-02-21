Meetings and Events - Feb. 21, 2020
Meetings and Events - Feb. 21, 2020

Friday, February 21

Dinner and a movie, 5:30 p.m., library. 

The Broken Spokes, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon. 

Saturday, February 22

National FFA Week today through Feb. 29. 

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.

The Broken Spokes, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.

Sunday, February 23

The Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast to benefit Christ the King Catholic Montessori School, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave NW. 

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. 

Monday, February 24

Region 5 girls basketball tournament today and Tuesday. 

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.

Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. 

Mandan Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.

Mandan Dacotah Lions Club board of directors, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.

Tuesday, February 25

Region 5 girls basketball tournament today.

Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.

Bookmobile, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Liberty Heights; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sweet Briar School stop includes pirate camp for all ages; 3-4 p.m., New Salem Elm Crest Manor; 4:15-5:30 p.m., New Salem downtown; 4:15-5:15 p.m., St. Patrick's Day craft activity for ages 11 and under at New Salem School; 4:15-5:15 p.m., 3D Pen for ages 12 and up at New Salem School. 

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., county courthouse.

Reading tails, 4 p.m., library. 

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, February 26

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. 

Story time, 10 a.m., library. 

Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St NW. 

Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library. 

TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Dr.

Thursday, February 27

Region 5 girls basketball tournament today.

TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. NW. New members welcome.

Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.

Mandan Weed Board, 10 a.m., city hall. 

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.

Mandan Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza, Mandan.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4 p.m., Sunset Drive Prospera; 4:15-5:15 p.m., Red Trail Elementary; 5:30-6 p.m., Roughrider. 

Cubelets for ages 6-8, 4 p.m. library. Registration required and sign up for one date. 

Morton County Planning & Zoning, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse. 

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Historical Society, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, February 28

District 9 boys basketball tournament today and Saturday.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall. 

The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host fish 5:30-6:30 p.m. today, March 13 and 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. March 6, 20 and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40. 

One and Done, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon. 

Saturday, February 29

District 9 boys basketball tournament today. 

Leap day hike, 6:30 a.m., Forty Lincoln State Park. 

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Wacky leap year day, 1 p.m., library. 

One and Done, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon. 

Sunday, March 1

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, March 2

Cememtery Advisory Committee, 7:30 a.m., Grounds Maintenance Building, Mandan Union Cemetery. 

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.

Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 667-3370 for appointment. 

Movie versus book club for teens, 4 p.m., library. Title: Inkheart by Cornelia Funke. 

Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.  

Tuesday, March 3

Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.

Mandan High School Class of 1963 reunion breakfast, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms, 1120 E. Main St., Mandan. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876. 

Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., city hall.

Bookmobile, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin School; 3:15-4:45 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center; 5-5:30 p.m., Glen Ullin downtown; 5-6 p.m., Physics lab and solar workshop for all ages, Glen Ullin School Library.

Sphero for ages 9-12, 4 p.m. today and March 5, library. Registration required and sign up for one date. 

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.

Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, March 4

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Doorstep library deliveries. 

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call Custer Health at 667-3370. 

Story time, 10 a.m., library. 

Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library. 

TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.

Mandan American Legion Post No. 40 meeting, 7 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Thursday, March 5 

Girls and boys varsity regional basketball tournament today and Friday. 

TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. N.W. New members welcome.

Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.

Bookmobile, 10:30-3 p.m., Flasher School; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Physics lab and solar workshop for all ages at Flasher School; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Centre, Inc. 

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.

Sphero for ages 9-12, 4 p.m., library. Registration required.

Revitalize and Preserve Mandan meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Info: Susan, 701-663-4728, or www.preservemandan.org.

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main St.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday. 

