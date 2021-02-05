Meetings and Events - Feb. 5

Friday, Feb. 5 Mandan Soccer Club – Blizzard Cup, 11:30 a.m., Pepsi All Seasons Arena. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly-pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Saturday, Feb. 6 Chocolate Walk, all day, various Mandan businesses. Info: https://bit.ly/2Mhh6Md Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, Feb. 7 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Monday, Feb. 8 Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. State Corn and Oilseed Council Elections, 1 p.m. Central time, Morton County Fairgrounds, 1109 N Eighth Street, New Salem. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall. New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall. Tuesday, Feb. 9 Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., New Salem downtown. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, Feb. 10 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Bookmobile, 1-1:30 p.m., Almont - Memorial Hall; 4-4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary MAC; 4:30-5:30 p.m., Centre, Inc. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall. Thursday, Feb. 11 Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 p.m., city hall. Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment. Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center. Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall or online via Zoom: https://bit.ly/39HGiUT Meeting ID: 981 7771 3686, Passcode: 375527, Dial: +1 312 626 6799 Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-6221-3591 for appointment. Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Find Your Roots!, 7 p.m. today, Mar. 11, and April 8, Morton Mandan Public Library Facebook Live. Three-part series on the basics of researching family trees.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.