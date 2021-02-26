Meetings and Events - Feb. 26

Friday, Feb. 26 Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly-pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Saturday, Feb. 27 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, Feb. 28 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel. Open gym, 1 p.m., Pepsi All Seasons Arena. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Monday, March 1 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Create a Character take and make take-home kit for teens available, Contact Michaela at mschaff@mortonmandanlibrary.org to reserve a kit. Mandan Cemetery Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m., Grounds Maintenance Builiding, Mandan Union Cemetery. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Library Book Hop, 7 p.m., after hours in-person program. Tuesday, March 2 Mandan High School class of '63 breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Baymount Inn. Classmates and friends invited. Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m,, city hall. Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, March 3 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Mandan Progress Organization Monthly Meeting, noon, Baymont Inn & Suites. Bookmobile, 12:30-2:30 p.m., St. Anthony school; 4-5 p.m., Lewis & Clark Elementary MAC. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Thursday, March 4 Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dark Side of the Brew, Hebron. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.