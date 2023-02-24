Friday, Feb. 24
- Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Christ the King.
Saturday, Feb. 25
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Fat & Flurious Fat Bike Race at Missouri River Natural Area Trailhead.
Sunday, Feb. 26
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Open gym, 12 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
- Public skating and open hockey, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
People are also reading…
Monday, Feb. 27
- Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, March 1
- Edible Landscapes for Northern Plains, Bismarck Career Academy. Preregister/info: 701-667-3342.
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Simple play-based activities and resources for kids, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Thursday, March 2
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.