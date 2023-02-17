Saturday, Feb. 18
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
- Open hockey, 4 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, Feb. 20
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
- Mandan Park offices closed.
- Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
- Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- No school for Mandan Public Schools.
- BSC Ag Marketing Club, Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Foot care and blood pressure in Flasher. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Morton County Water Resource District Board, 9 a.m., Missouri West Water Offices at 2816 37th St NW, Mandan.
- Morton County EAP Tabletop Exercise, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Mandan Rural Fire Department, 3014 34th St, Mandan.
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.