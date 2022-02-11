Meetings and Events - Feb. 11

Friday, Feb. 11 Dakota Cup, 4-10 p.m., Schwan Cadillac Rink at Starion Sports Complex. LIVE Music: Prairie Road, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Saturday, Feb. 12 Class B Region 4 Individual Wrestling Tournament at New Salem-Almont High School. Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Fat & Flurious Fat Bike Race, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Missouri River Natural Area Trail. Dakota Cup, 4-10 p.m., Schwan Cadillac Rink at Starion Sports Complex. LIVE Music: Prairie Road, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Sunday, Feb. 13 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Dakota Cup, 1-7 p.m., Schwan Cadillac Rink at Starion Sports Complex. Public skating, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Monday, Feb. 14 Registration available for Youth Volleyball Grades 1-6. Info: www.mandanparks.com. Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m, Mandan City Hall. New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall. Tuesday, Feb. 15 Living Ag Class, KFYR Agri International, Bismarck Event Center. Info: 701-667-3342. Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m, Mandan City Hall. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, Feb. 16 Living Ag Class, KFYR Agri International, Bismarck Event Center. Info: 701-667-3342. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department. Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 1st St NW, Mandan. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Thursday, Feb. 17 Circle of Security, 1-2:30 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Gardening 101, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Burleigh County Extension Office. Info: 701-667-3342. Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. Nurtured Heart Approach, 8-9:30 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.