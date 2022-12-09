Meetings and Events - Dec. 9

Friday, Dec. 9
Carols by the fire, 6 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library fireplace. Event is part of Family Frolic Nights, 6 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 6, Morton Mandan Public Library and Mandan Holiday Lights on Main. Info: MMPL Facebook page.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Better Life Lodge No. 147 Christmas party, 1:30 p.m., A&B Pizza in Mandan. Bring a nonperishable item.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Christmas at the Depot, 1 p.m., Signature Events at Mandan Depot.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Public skating and open hockey, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Light the Blockhouse Hike, 5 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Monday, Dec. 12
Immunizations by appointment only at Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
General Pesticide Training in Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Book Adventures, 4 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 5, Morton Mandan Public Library and Mandan Holiday Lights on Main. Info: MMPL Facebook page.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
