Meetings and Events - Dec. 4

Monthly take and make kits, pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Dec. 7

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Mandan Parking Authority, 7:45 a.m., city hall or on Zoom: https://bit.ly/3ojW0K6. Dial +1 312 626 6799, Meeting ID: 947 6896 7643, Passcode: 297982.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:45 p.m., New Salem downtown.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sweet Briar School; 1-1:30 p.m., Almont -Memorial Hall; 4-4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary MAC; 4:30-5:30 p.m., Centre, Inc.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., city hall.

Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center.

Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-6221-3591 for appointment.

Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Friday, Dec. 11