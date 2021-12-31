Meetings and Events - Dec. 31

Friday, Dec. 31

Public skating, 11:30 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Stage Stop NYE Masquerade, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open gym, 12 p.m., All Seasons Arena.

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Jan. 3

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Public Schools reconvenes.

Registration available for Youth Basketball Grades 1-2. Info: www.mandanparks.com.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Mandan High School Class of '63 reunion breakfast, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms Restaurant, Mandan. All alumni, spouses and friends welcome. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

