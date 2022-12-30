 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Meetings and Events - Dec. 30

Friday, Dec. 30

BNC National Bank Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mandan High School.

Public skating, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Jan. 1

First Day Hike, 1 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Jan. 2

City and county offices closed.

Open gym, 12-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Arena.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Simple play-based activities and resources for kids at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

UMary Hockey game, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Book Adventures, 4 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library and Mandan Holiday Lights on Main. Info: MMPL Facebook page.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message. The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 by noon Wednesday.

