Meetings and Events - Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 2
- Lions Wrestling Tournament at Mandan Middle School.
- Lighting of the Wishing Tree and Gingerbread House Competition, 5 p.m., Signature Events at Mandan Depot.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- Property tax statements mailed.
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Open gym, 12-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
- Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
- Public skating and open hockey, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, Dec. 5
- Immunizations by appointment only at Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Union Cemetery Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m., Grounds Maintenance Building.
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- Southwest Crop Improvement and Seed Association meeting in Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Spimle play-based activities and resources for kids at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., Mandan City Hall.
- Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center, 707 Main St. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
- Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center, 110 S Main St. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment.
- Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
- Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.