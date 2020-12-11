Meetings and Events - Dec. 11

Monthly take and make kits, pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Bookmobile, doorstep library deliveries; New Salem-Elm Crest drop off/pickup only. Info: 701-667-5365.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Dec. 13

December hike, today through Dec. 20, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3mgyw8a

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Dec. 14

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information.

Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Glen Ullin City Council, 7 p.m., city hall.

Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:45 p.m., Flasher downtown.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Bookmobile, senior care facilities drop off only. Info: 701-667-5365

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., 100 1st St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hebron library; 4-4:30 p.m., Red Trail Elementary MAC; 4:45-5:15 p.m., Roughrider.

Friday, Dec. 18