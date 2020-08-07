Meetings and Events - Aug. 7, 2020

Friday, Aug. 7

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Dacotah Speedway Monster Trucks at Dacotah Centennial Park, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Dacotah Speedway Monster Trucks at Dacotah Centennial Park, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Fido's State Park Adventure Hike at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall.

Kids craft, 1 p.m., library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Mandan Park Board meeting at Mandan City Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

New Salem City Council meeting at City Auditorium, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Hebron City Council meeting at Hebron Community Center, 7-8 p.m.

Glen Ullin City Council meeting at City Hall, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 to 11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Remediation Trust at Mandan City Hall, 10 to 11 a.m.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

City Commission meeting at Mandan City Hall, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

New Salem Park Board meeting at City Hall, 7-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular zoo admission applies.

City of Flasher Commission meeting at City Hall, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Hebron Park Board meeting at Hebron Community Center, 7-8 p.m.

Glen Ullin Park Board meeting, 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13

Community Beautification Committee at Mandan City Hall Veterans Conference Room, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District meeting at City Hall Veterans Conference Room, 2-3 p.m.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Commission meeting at Morton County Courthouse, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, Aug. 14

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Dacotah Speedway Racing at Dacotah Centennial Park, 7-9 p.m.