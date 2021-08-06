Meetings and Events - Aug. 6

Friday, Aug. 6

Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids

Dacotah Speedway Monster Trucks, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Heritage Park, 301 W. Main St.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Carpool Cinema, 6 p.m., parking lot behind the Mandan Brave Center.

Dacotah Speedway Monster Trucks, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Wild West Rodeo, all day, Dacotah Centennial Park. Info: www.mandanhorseandsaddle.com.

Fido's State Park Adventure, today through Aug. 22. Info: https://bit.ly/3Ad302g

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Aug. 9

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Auditorium.

Hebron City Council, 7 p.m. Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Understanding Financial Statements – Business over Breakfast Working Session, 7:30 a.m., Baymont Inn & Suites.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Positive Discipline at First Lutheran, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays for three weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

United Way Day of Caring. Info: www.volunteerbisman.com.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.

Circle of Security via Zoom, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays for three weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., city hall.

Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment.

Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

SERVICES: