Meetings and Events - Aug. 5

Friday, Aug. 5 Monster Trucks at Dacotah Centennial Park. 4-H Livestock Achievement Day at Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem. Saturday, Aug. 6 Monster Trucks at Dacotah Centennial Park. Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, Aug. 7 Gospel Fest at Dykshoorn Park. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. History Harvest, 1-4 p.m., Mandan Historical Society Museum at the North Dakota State Railroad Museum grounds. Info: www.mandanhistory.org. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, Aug. 8 Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370. Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall. New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Positive Discipline, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 29, Christ the King Parish Life Center, Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342. Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Tuesday, Aug. 9 Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. All Kids Swim, 10 a.m., Raging Rivers Waterpark. Nurtured Heart Approach, 12 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 23, Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Burgers in the Park, 5:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall. Wednesday, Aug. 10 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Thursday, Aug. 11 Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., Mandan City Hall. Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment. Footcare, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment. Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., Mandan City Hall. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.