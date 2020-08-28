Meetings and Events - Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Aug. 31

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, City Hall.

Kids craft, 1 p.m., library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Tuesday, Sept 1.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 to 11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

Boys Basketball registration available for grades 3-6, visit mandanpark.com.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular zoo admission applies.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Community Beautification Committee at Mandan City Hall Veterans Conference Room, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, Sept. 4

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

