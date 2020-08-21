Meetings and Events - Aug. 21, 2020

Friday, Aug. 21

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Dacotah Speedway Racing, 7-9 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Aug. 24

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, City Hall.

Kids craft, 1 p.m., library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Mandan City Planning and Zoning meeting, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 609 W. Main St., Mandan.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 to 11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Morton County Park Board meeting, 4-5 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Morton County Commission meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Morton County Water Resource District Board meeting, 10-11 a.m., Missouri West Water office.

Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular zoo admission applies.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Community Beautification Committee at Mandan City Hall Veterans Conference Room, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Planning and Zoning meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, Aug. 28

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Dacotah Speedway Racing, 7-9 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.