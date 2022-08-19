Meetings and Events - Aug. 19

Friday, Aug. 19 Drive to Survive, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Saturday, Aug. 20 High School Rodeo at Dacotah Centennial Park. Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, Aug. 21 High School Rodeo at Dacotah Centennial Park. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Better life aka ZCBJ Lodge 147 potluck picnic, 12:30 p.m., Bohemian Hall south of Mandan. Guests welcome. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, Aug. 22 Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370. Mandan Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Positive Discipline, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 29, Christ the King Parish Life Center, Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342. Tuesday, Aug. 23 Nurtured Heart Approach, 12 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, Aug. 24 First day of school for Mandan Public Schools. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. Thursday, Aug. 25 Gardening 101 Wrapping Up the Season, 6 p.m., Menoken Farms. Info: 701-667-3342. Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.