Meetings and Events - Aug. 13

Friday, Aug. 13
Central Dakota Humane Society Dog Days Deals Rummage Sale, today through Saturday, CDHS parking lot, 2104 37th St., Mandan. Info: 701-667-2020.
Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.
Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids
North Dakota Opportunity Fund Loan Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 1st Ave NW, Mandan or Zoom: https://bit.ly/3fHzadN or call: 312-626-6799 Meeting ID: 899 0841 5550 Passcode: 294584
Dacotah Speedway Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Central Dakota Humane Society Dog Days Deals Rummage Sale, CDHS parking lot, 2104 37th St., Mandan. Info: 701-667-2020.
Mens Masters 60+ State Tourney at the Mandan Softball Complex.
Mens Rec 1 State Tourney at the Mandan Softball Complex.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Heritage Park, 301 W. Main St.
The Main Event, 11 a.m., Heritage Park. Food vendors, food trucks along with art and craft vendors, family attractions and live music; Bingo inside the Depot, or darts and cornhole outside. $5
Sunday, Aug. 15
Mens Rec 1 State Tourney at the Mandan Softball Complex.
Fido's State Park Adventure, today through Aug. 22. Info: https://bit.ly/3Ad302g
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Z.C.B.J. Lodge 147 picnic, 12 p.m., Bohemian Hall south of Mandan. Friends and members are welcome.
10th annual Gospel Fest, 1-5 p.m., Mandan Eagles Club, 1400 Collins Ave. Info: Alice, 701-527-4179.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Fill the Boot for the Glenburn Fire Department, 3 p.m., Dakota Kustomz, Mandan. Firetruck rides for kids, food, pictures on a modified tractor.
Monday, Aug. 16
Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-662-3591 to schedule an appointment.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Positive Discipline at First Lutheran, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays for two weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.
Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fair Grounds, New Salem.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Circle of Security via Zoom, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays for two weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.
Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square, 100 First St NW, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Grill with a Cop, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Park Shelter 1, 100 14th St. NE, Mandan.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
