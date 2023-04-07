Friday, April 7
- Good Friday.
- Mandan Parks office closed.
- No School for Mandan Public Schools.
Saturday, April 8
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, April 9
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Monday, April 10
- No School for Mandan Public Schools.
- Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
- Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
- New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Spring Fever Forums, 6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual and Burleigh County Extension office. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
- Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, April 11
- Growing Happier with Horticulture, Glen Ullin at 1:30 p.m. and Hebron at 3:30 p.m. Info: 701-667-3342.
- City of Mandan Board of Equalization, 7 p.m., city hall.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
- New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Wednesday, April 12
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
- Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.
Thursday, April 13
- Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., Mandan City Hall.
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
