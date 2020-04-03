Meetings and Events - April 3, 2020

Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.

Custer Health has suspended services for immunization clinics, foot care and blood pressure clinics for the month of April. Call Custer Health with questions at 701-667-3370. For WIC Services, call 701-667-3364.

