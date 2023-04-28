Friday, April 28
- No school for Mandan Public Schools.
- Mandan Dirt Series Season Opener, 6-9 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
Saturday, April 29
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Friends of the Morton Mandan Public Library Book Sale / Donation Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 609 W. Main St., Mandan.
- Mandan Dirt Series Season Opener, 6-9 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
Sunday, April 30
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Monday, May 1
- Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Tuesday, May 2
- Soil Health to Human Health, 5 p.m., Bismarck Career Academy. Info: 701-667-3342.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, May 3
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- National Day of Prayer observance, 8:30 a.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Morton County Ag Day, today and Thursday, Mandan Rodeo grounds.
- SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Thursday, May 4
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- Morton County Ag Day, today and Thursday, Dale Pahlke Arena at DCB&T Rodeo Grounds.
- National Day of Prayer observance, noon to 1 p.m., North Dakota State Capitol Memorial Hall.
