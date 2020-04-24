Meetings and Events - April 24, 2020

Story time with Bobby and Kelly, 11 a.m., Live on library's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.

Thursday, May 7

Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m., library's Facebook page.

Conversation and coffee, 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through April 30, Call in from your home for an informal chit-chat with the library staff and other patrons. Please call 701-667-5365 for the C&C access code before noon.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.