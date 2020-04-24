Meetings and Events - April 24, 2020

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-426-5318.
Friday, April 24
Spring free landfill week today through Saturday.
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 24, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Saturday, April 25
Spring free landfill week today.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, April 26
Participate in the 2020 Hiking Challenge at Fort Lincoln State Park during the month of April. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/754681928348025/permalink/825311397951744/.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, April 27
After school book club online, 4 p.m., Videos recorded and posted to the library Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Mandan Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., access the live meeting by web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85154937093. If you would like to appear via video or audio link for comments on a public hearing item, please provide your e-mail address and contact information to info@cityofmandan.com by noon.
Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., www.cityofmandan.com.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty. People also can dial in, at 669-224-3412 with an access code. The access code will be different for each meeting. To get the app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/370200173.
Tuesday, April 28
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 1, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Mandan Renaissance Zone Committee, 11:30 a.m., join from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/819599085; dial in using your phone: 872-240-3412, Access Code: 819-599-085. To get the app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/819599085.
Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., to join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty. People also can dial in, at 669-224-3412 with an access code. The access code will be different for each meeting. To get the app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install.
Mandan budget working session, 5:30 p.m., www.cityofmandan.com.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, April 29
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 1, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Mandan Youth Commission, noon, join Microsoft Teams Meeting, 785-380-7071 United States, Topeka (Toll), 866-611-8913 United States (Toll-free), Conference ID: 741 952 377#.
Morton County Water Resource District Board, 1 p.m., to join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty. People also can dial in, at 669-224-3412 with an access code. The access code will be different for each meeting. To get the app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Story time with Bobby and Kelly, 11 a.m., Live on library's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.
Thursday, April 30
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 1, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Conversation and coffee, 2-3 p.m., Call in from your home for an informal chit-chat with the library staff and other patrons. Please call 701-667-5365 for the C&C access code before noon.
Sneak peak at summer programs, 4 p.m., library will post video to Youtube: shorturl.at/ceT47.
Morton County Planning and Zoning, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office or https://www.mortonnd.org/.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, May 1
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday until today, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Saturday, May 2
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Sunday, May 3
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, May 4
Mahy the Fourth be with you online teen program, 4 p.m., in a galaxy not too far away (your own home) on Discord app. Info: email Hannah at hdiehl@cdln.info.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Book hop online, 7 p.m., join the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/219504509241316/. Title: "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides.
Tuesday, May 5
Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., access the live meeting at Government Access (Midcontinent) cable channels 2 & 602 HD, channels are also streaming on Roku or Apple TV; listen at Radio Access 102.5 FM or RadioAccess.org; participate by muting your phone until you wish to comment. Dial: 701-667-3286. Access codes will differ.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., www.cityofmandan.com.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, May 6
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Story time with Bobby and Kelly, 11 a.m., Live on library's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.
Thursday, May 7
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Conversation and coffee, 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through April 30, Call in from your home for an informal chit-chat with the library staff and other patrons. Please call 701-667-5365 for the C&C access code before noon.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
Custer Health has suspended services for immunization clinics, foot care and blood pressure clinics for the month of April. Call Custer Health with questions at 701-667-3370. For WIC Services, call 701-667-3364.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.
