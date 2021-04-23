Meetings and Events - April 23

Friday, April 23 Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Dacotah Speedway Season Opener, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Karaoke, 8 p.m., Mandan Moose Lodge. Moose membership not required; no cover. Nerve Impulse, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Saturday, April 24 Mandan community clean-up day. Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Nerve Impulse, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Sunday, April 25 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Infant Massage, 3 p.m., Universal Playground. Monday, April 26 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Morton Mandan Public Library Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m., Brave Center. Text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information. Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall. Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Tuesday, April 27 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., New Salem downtown. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. City of Mandan Budget Working Session, 5:30 p.m., www.cityofmandan.com Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, April 28 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m, Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St NW, Mandan. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Spark and Stitch Parenting in a Pandemic, 7 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Thursday, April 29 Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Navigating the Drought on Your Ranch, 1 p.m., webinar. Info: 701-667-3342. Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.