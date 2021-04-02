Meetings and Events - April 2

Friday, April 2 Library Take and Make Photo Board for teens, contact Michaela to reserve a kit. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly-pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. EZ Street, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Saturday, April 3 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. EZ Street, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Sunday, April 4 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, April 5 Registration available for spring/summer programs, all day. Info: www.mandanparks.com. Statement of Interest for School Board due 4 p.m. Info: https://www.cityofmandan.com/elections. Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Spring Fever Forum, 6:30-8:30 p.m., in-person or online. Info: 701-667-3342. Tuesday, April 6 Mandan High School Class of '63 reunion breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Baymont Inn (Seven Seas), Mandan. All alumni, spouses and friends welcome. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876. Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., city hall. Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. City of Mandan Board of Equalization, 7 p.m., city hall. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, April 7 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Mandan Progress Organization monthly meeting, noon, Baymont Inn & Suites. Bookmobile, 12:30-2:30 p.m., St. Anthony school; 4-5 p.m., Lewis & Clark Elementary MAC. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Thursday, April 8 Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., city hall. Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Heathcare Center. Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Find Your Roots!, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library Facebook Live. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.