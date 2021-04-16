Meetings and Events - April 16

Friday, April 16 Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Dakota Garden Expo, 3-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Bismarck Event Center. Boys of Summer, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Saturday, April 17 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. State 4-H Indoor Archery Championships, 9 a.m., Nishu Bowmen Archery Complex. Dakota Garden Expo, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bismarck Event Center. Dacotah Speedway Test and Tune, noon, Dacotah Centennial Park. North Dakota Disc Golf Tournament, 4 p.m., Sunset Park. Boys of Summer, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Sunday, April 18 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, April 19 Mandan Spring Clean-Up Week, today through Friday. Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m. city auditorium. Tuesday, April 20 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall. Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fairgrounds, New Salem. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, April 21 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Morton County Road Commission, 10 a.m, Morton County Highway Department. Bookmobile, 10 a.m.-noon, Sweet Briar School; senior care facilities drop off only; 4-4:30 p.m., Custer Elementary after-school program. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Thursday, April 22 Earth Day hike, today through Sunday, Fort Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3gk3cWf Bookmobile, 10:30-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center. Mandan’s Arbor Day celebrations, 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary School. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.