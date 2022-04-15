Meetings and Events - April 15

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
Friday, April 15
Mandan Public Schools closed. Classes resume Tuesday.
Registration available for outdoor shelters. Info: www.mandanparks.com.
LIVE Music: Unleashed!, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE, Mandan.
Saturday, April 16
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
LIVE Music: PopROCKS!, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE, Mandan.
Sunday, April 17
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, April 18
No school for Mandan Public Schools.
Spring clean-up week today through Saturday.
Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Nurtured Heart Approach, 6:30 p.m., YDC North, 1701 E Century Ave., Bismarck. Info: 701-667-3342.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Tuesday, April 19
Parents Forever, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 12:15-1 p.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Foot care and blood pressure, 12:15-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Answer the Call: Multiple Pathways to Teacher Licensure webinars, 3:30 and 5 p.m. CT. Info: www.ndsba.org or call 701-255-4127 or 701-328-9645.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.
Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fairgrounds.
Wednesday, April 20
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Parents Forever, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.
Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 1st St NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Circle of Security Parenting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., BECEP at Richholt Elementary, 720 N 14 Street, Bismarck. Info: 701-667-3342.
Thursday, April 21
Parents Forever, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.