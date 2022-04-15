Meetings and Events - April 15

Friday, April 15

Mandan Public Schools closed. Classes resume Tuesday.

Registration available for outdoor shelters. Info: www.mandanparks.com.

LIVE Music: Unleashed!, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE, Mandan.

Saturday, April 16

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

LIVE Music: PopROCKS!, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE, Mandan.

Sunday, April 17

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, April 18

No school for Mandan Public Schools.

Spring clean-up week today through Saturday.

Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Nurtured Heart Approach, 6:30 p.m., YDC North, 1701 E Century Ave., Bismarck. Info: 701-667-3342.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Tuesday, April 19

Parents Forever, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 12:15-1 p.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 12:15-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Answer the Call: Multiple Pathways to Teacher Licensure webinars, 3:30 and 5 p.m. CT. Info: www.ndsba.org or call 701-255-4127 or 701-328-9645.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fairgrounds.

Wednesday, April 20

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Parents Forever, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 1st St NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Circle of Security Parenting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., BECEP at Richholt Elementary, 720 N 14 Street, Bismarck. Info: 701-667-3342.

Thursday, April 21

Parents Forever, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

