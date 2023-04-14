Saturday, April 15
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Dacotah Mandan Lions Strides Walk for Diabetes Awareness, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Eagles Park.
Sunday, April 16
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Monday, April 17
- Spring Cleanup Week postponed to May 15-20.Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
- Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
- Spring Fever Forums, 6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual and Burleigh County Extension office. Info: 701-667-3342.
Tuesday, April 18
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, April 19
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
- SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Thursday, April 20
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- How to Deal with Hard Things at Morton Mandan Library. Info: 701-667-3342 or www.ag.ndsu.edu/mortoncountyextension.
