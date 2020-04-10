Meetings and Events - April 10, 2020

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-426-5318.
Friday, April 10
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Big library read, noon-6 p.m. today through April 13, titles available virtually through the library.
Saturday, April 11
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Big library read, noon-6 p.m. today through April 13, titles available virtually through the library.
Sunday, April 12
Participate in the 2020 Hiking Challenge at Fort Lincoln State Park during the month of April. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/754681928348025/permalink/825311397951744/.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Big library read, noon-6 p.m. today through April 13, titles available virtually through the library.
Monday, April 13
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Big library read, noon-6 p.m. today through April 13, titles available virtually through the library.
Hogwarts digital escape room for teens, 4 p.m., Join on the Discord app. Email Hannah at hdiehl@cdln.info for information about the Discord app and how to sign up: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSflNxNM0jzbZJjUqOcXkwhGTfii4CM_CA3kCxImbY8c3AABEA/viewform.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., online at www.mandanparks.com.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Glen Ullin City Council, 7 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Tuesday, April 14
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, April 15
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., highway department.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Story time with Bobby and Kelly, 11 a.m., Live on library's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.
Thursday, April 16
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Adult book club online, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/516933072579438/. "The Heretic's Daughter" by Kathleen Kent. A limited number of free book copies are available every month. Books may be picked up at the library during set hours.
Friday, April 17
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Saturday, April 18
Spring clean-up week, 8:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. today through April 25.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Sunday, April 19
Spring clean-up week, 8:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. today through April 25.
Participate in the 2020 Hiking Challenge at Fort Lincoln State Park during the month of April. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/754681928348025/permalink/825311397951744/.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, April 20
Spring clean-up week, 8:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. today through April 25.
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Tuesday, April 21
Spring clean-up week, 8:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. today through April 25.
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., to join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty. People also can dial in, at 1 (669) 224-3412 with an access code. The access code will be different for each meeting. To get the app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/370200173.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, April 22
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Story time with Bobby and Kelly, 11 a.m., Live on library's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Thursday, April 23
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Online upcycle crafts, 4 p.m., library's Facebook page.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
Custer Health has suspended services for immunization clinics, foot care and blood pressure clinics for the month of April. Call Custer Health with questions at 701-667-3370. For WIC Services, call 701-667-3364.
