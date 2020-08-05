MDU proposes rate hike; agreement reached on Heskett Station

Montana-Dakota Utilities is seeking permission from state regulators for an electric rate increase of $3.35 per month for the average household.
The company is looking to recover an additional $6.3 million in costs related to transmission projects and a drop in transmission-related revenue received through regional grid operators.
MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said the change is a rider, separate from the company’s general rates, and it would appear as a line item on a customer’s bill.
Members of the North Dakota Public Service Commission on Wednesday set a deadline of Sept. 19 for anyone requesting a hearing on the matter.
The PSC also approved an agreement with MDU regarding the company’s plans to retire two of its coal-fired power plants and build a new natural gas unit at Heskett Station north of Mandan.
The agreement serves as a determination that MDU’s plans for the Heskett plant are reasonable and prudent, a step that helps the company obtain project financing, Hanson said. Such a determination gives MDU some assurance that it will be able to recover costs for the project at a later date, another step that could result in a rate increase and would require PSC approval.
The agreement says the new Heskett unit is reasonable and prudent up to a cost of $68.7 million.
Under the agreement, MDU also can defer costs associated with the retirement of its Heskett coal units and its Lewis & Clark Station in Sidney, Mont. The costs pertain to investments in the plants that still haven’t been recovered, as well as the decommissioning process and retaining employees until the facilities shut down, Hanson said. The matter would come up again before the PSC once the exact costs are known.
MDU plans for construction to start on the new gas unit in 2022 and finish in 2023. The facility will have an 88-megawatt capacity, matching an existing gas unit already at the site. Both are peaking plants, firing up when demand for electricity spikes.
The Heskett coal units are slated to close in 2022, with the Lewis & Clark coal plant shutting down earlier.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!