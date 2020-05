× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Mandan has released its Drinking Water Quality report for 2019 and data indicates the water is within state and federal requirements.

Each year the city releases this information about the quality of the water it distributes to the public.

To read the report, visit www.cityofmandan.com and look under News.

