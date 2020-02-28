Mandan to see upgrades at library, park while Rice Bowl moves locations

Mandan is gearing up for a face-lift of its library and Dykshoorn Park.
Construction could start as soon as this summer once design plans are finalized in the coming weeks and the city solicits bids on the project, City Administrator Jim Neubauer said.
“The whole idea is to give people a reason to come downtown,” he said.
The Rice Bowl Chinese restaurant is moving across the street as a result, a change that the owner hopes will offer greater convenience for customers.
Library expansion
The Morton Mandan Public Library is anticipating renovations to its existing building and an addition on its southeast side to add more space for staff, a meeting room, public restrooms and a garage to park the Bookmobile.
The Bookmobile, a vehicle that regularly travels to Morton County schools and communities to give residents easier access to books and other library materials, currently is housed in the county garage 6 miles from the library.
“We have to bring it down to the library to load, or we have to bring things from the library to load up there,” Library Director Jackie Hawes said. “It’s constant loading and unloading, which is not fun in the weather.”
She added that library staff members are excited about the changes, which involve reconfiguring parts of the existing building to double the size of the children’s area and moving the teen zone into a larger room, to name just a few of the ways the facility will look different after the work finishes.
Much of the library’s programming for children will move into the meeting room that’s part of the addition, allowing staff to accommodate up to 50 kids at a time instead of capping activities at 20 people.
“We have either improved on or solved every problem that we have with this design,” Hawes said.
Park renovations
A patio will spill out of the east end of the library into Dykshoorn Park. The park will undergo a number of updates, the most obvious of which to visitors will be walkways that meander through the green space, lit up at night by color-changing lights attached to pieces of railroad tracks sticking out of the ground as part of the landscaping.
The park is next to the BNSF rail yard, and the railroad used to own the land. The city rented the space until it reached a settlement with the railroad in 2004 over an underground diesel spill, at which point the city acquired the land to help it clean up the fuel, Neubauer said.
He added that the upgrades, hopefully, will encourage people to spend more time at the park year-round. Dykshoorn is known in the winter for its Christmas light displays, and city officials want people to take the time to park and walk around “instead of just doing a drive-by,” Neubauer said.
The park also is a site for a number of events hosted by the Mandan Progress Organization such as Buggies N Blues and the Art in the Park Festival. Neubauer said the city has worked with groups that use the park to make sure the redesign will allow for tents to be set up and for other festivities to continue.
It’s unclear exactly when construction will begin and whether it will interfere much with this summer’s park events, Neubauer said. The city will work with the contractor it hires to do the renovation to schedule around various activities.
The library will remain open during the renovations, but officials might have to make some temporary changes, such as using an alternate entrance, Hawes said.
A $3 million donation from Energy Transfer, the developer of the Dakota Access Pipeline, will fund some of the upgrades. Neubauer said the renovations will be done in three phases as money is available, starting with the library and the west end of the park. The total cost for all phases could be as much as $7 million, which means the city would need to find additional sources of funding.
Neubauer said one option is to use money stored in a trust stemming from the settlement with BNSF. Mandan might also use money managed by its Visitors Committee, and the city could launch a fundraising effort that seeks sponsorships for various aspects of the library and park upgrades, he added.
The park renovations also include updates to the bandshell, including a small playground nearby. For the east end of the park, officials are eyeing a pavilion, artificial turf, a “splash pad” area with fountains for kids and space that functions as an ice rink in winter, Neubauer said. The east end, however, makes up the last phase of the changes and might not see a renovation for a few years when more money is secured.
Rice Bowl move
Amid the renovations, the Rice Bowl Chinese restaurant is planning to leave the space it has occupied for 20 years above the library. Owner Sherry Zhuang said the restaurant will move across Main Street to a building at 107 4th Ave. NW, a location she said will be better for customers.
“It’s hard for the elderly and the very young kids, even though we have an elevator,” she said of the restaurant’s current location. “Sometimes it’s out of order.”
No one’s forcing the restaurant to move; Zhuang and her husband made the decision, she said.
The new location will feature the same menu but have a more modern look. Zhuang expects it to open in late August after it’s remodeled and the restaurant can transfer its equipment. The old location will remain open until just a week or two before the new one starts up, she said.
KFYR-TV first reported on Rice Bowl’s move in mid-February. Since the story aired, Zhuang said some of her regular customers have told her that they have fond memories of the existing location and want to make it a point to spend time eating there before it closes.
“It’s great to hear them say that,” Zhuang said.
