Mandan to build improved, permanent rodeo arena

The Mandan Park Board approved upgrades to the rodeo arena used by Mandan Horse & Saddle Club on the west side of Dacotah Centennial Park at Monday's board meeting.

The Mandan Rodeo Days Committee is responsible for the cost of the new arena. Mandan Park District and the Mandan Rodeo Days Committee secured a $750,000 donation from Dale Pahlke, Dakota Community Bank & Trust, and a $1 million commitment from the City of Mandan Visitors Fund to directly benefit infrastructure improvements at Dacotah Centennial Park, the Mandan Park District said in a news release.

“We believe that this project will benefit Mandan Park District, Mandan Rodeo, Stock Car Association, and Mandan Horse and Saddle Club. All community-minded entities are proud to be a part of this partnership and are working towards the same end goal,” Dustin Fleck, Mandan Park District park superintendent, said in a statement.

The facility will be named the Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds featuring a larger arena with improved drainage, new fencing and gates, new announcer stand, audio visual system, 4,000 seat grandstand, livestock pens, contestant warm-up area, future exhibit hall and a maintenance/storage shed. Dacotah Centennial Park updates will include accommodating ADA upgrades to bleachers and LED lighting throughout the facility. The community gardens will be moved to the former south tennis court site, 608 8th Ave. SE in 2022.

The board approved hiring Icon Architectural Group to construct the project and a goal to have the facility ready by July, 4, 2022.

“We believe it is important to have a local connection and expand on community development,” said Cole Higlin, Mandan Park District director.

