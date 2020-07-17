Mandan temporarily amends electric door ordinance to make way for COVID-19 relief program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandan businesses looking to become more resilient during a crisis may be able to receive up to $3,000 from the city to help them do so, and they won’t be required to install an electronic door that could eat up most of that funding.

City officials this spring were looking at ways to assist businesses that were financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but they ran into an obstacle: a 2008 initiated measure which mandated that a business receiving any amount of public money, including tax exemptions, from the city would be required to install an electric door. It passed with 60% of the vote.

It was aimed at increasing accessibility for people with disabilities and providing some accountability for using public money, said measure co-organizer Susan Beehler, a Mandan resident and advocate.

Electric doors have been installed in 60 Mandan buildings since the measure’s approval, according to Business Development and Communication Manager Ellen Huber.

Electric doors cost upwards of $2,000 to install, however, and the costly requirement kept some businesses from applying for incentive programs aimed at expanding development, in part because the amount of money received wouldn’t cover the cost of electric door installation, Huber said.