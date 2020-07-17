Mandan temporarily amends electric door ordinance to make way for COVID-19 relief program

Mandan businesses looking to become more resilient during a crisis may be able to receive up to $3,000 from the city to help them do so, and they won’t be required to install an electronic door that could eat up most of that funding.
City officials this spring were looking at ways to assist businesses that were financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but they ran into an obstacle: a 2008 initiated measure which mandated that a business receiving any amount of public money, including tax exemptions, from the city would be required to install an electric door. It passed with 60% of the vote.
It was aimed at increasing accessibility for people with disabilities and providing some accountability for using public money, said measure co-organizer Susan Beehler, a Mandan resident and advocate.
Electric doors have been installed in 60 Mandan buildings since the measure’s approval, according to Business Development and Communication Manager Ellen Huber.
Electric doors cost upwards of $2,000 to install, however, and the costly requirement kept some businesses from applying for incentive programs aimed at expanding development, in part because the amount of money received wouldn’t cover the cost of electric door installation, Huber said.
A city commission meeting in June saw discussion about a potential program that would provide between $3,000 and $5,000 to businesses looking to update or optimize how they did business -- such as creating an online ordering system -- to help them into the post-coronavirus world. Under the ordinance, however, those businesses without an electric door would have been required to install one, which could have eaten up a significant portion of the grant.
Commissioners in June gave preliminary approval to a proposed exemption on the electric door requirement for businesses that received less than $5,000 in public funds, but there was some pushback from Commissioner Amber Larson, who cast the lone dissenting vote. She was concerned about skirting the will of the people by waiving a requirement that was passed by a majority public vote.
Commissioners at their regular meeting last week approved the business assistance program, capping it at $3,000. They also approved the electric door exemption but amended it to expire on Jan. 1, 2021. Both votes were unanimous, with other commissioners agreeing that they were seeking to help businesses survive tough times, not subvert the will of the people.
Commissioners approved $75,000 from the city’s growth fund to go toward the “Mandan Strong” Business Mini Match program, which is aimed at helping businesses “become more innovative and resilient in the face of a crisis.” Eligible proprietors can receive up to $3,000 from the city, but they must provide matching funds worth half that amount.
Examples of “innovative” projects include developing an online or social media presence, adding technology or digital programs to help with customer service or product delivery, or creating an outdoor seating space. Applications are due July 27, but if any money is left over, a second round of applications would be due Sept. 14.
More information on the program can be found at www.cityofmandan.com/minimatch.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
