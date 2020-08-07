You have permission to edit this article.
Mandan seeks input on possible downtown mural

Mandan seeks input on possible downtown mural

The city of Mandan is seeking community input on a possible mural in a downtown alley.

The city Planning Department is requesting comments on four themes that were the predominant selections from an initial survey earlier this summer on a proposed 900-square-foot painting on the alley side of 107 ½ First Ave. NW.

The city unsuccessfully applied for a grant to fund the art. Officials said they will explore other potential funding.     

The second round of the survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PFFYW5J.

