Mandan seeks input on possible downtown mural

The city of Mandan is seeking community input on a possible mural in a downtown alley.

The city Planning Department is requesting comments on four themes that were the predominant selections from an initial survey earlier this summer on a proposed 900-square-foot painting on the alley side of 107 ½ First Ave. NW.

The city unsuccessfully applied for a grant to fund the art. Officials said they will explore other potential funding.

The second round of the survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PFFYW5J.

