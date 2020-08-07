Mandan school district approves reentry plan; school starts Aug. 20

Mandan School Board members have approved a fall reentry plan that puts students on different schedules.
High school students will begin the year alternating between in-person and online learning every other day, but elementary and middle school students will attend school in-person every day.
The board voted 8-1 to approve the plan that will guide the district’s operations during the 2020-21 school year. School boards are required to approve distance learning and health and safety plans for the upcoming school year, per coronavirus-related guidelines from the state. Marnie Piehl was the only board member to vote against it.
The plan involves three color-coded phases -- blue/green, yellow, and red/orange -- that will align with the state’s guidance for coronavirus risk. Superintendent Mike Bitz said he hopes to begin the school year in-person in the blue/green phase, but state and local health officials have the authority to override any decision the district makes.
Under the blue/green phase for a lower-risk scenario, elementary and middle school students will attend in-person classes daily while following “new normal” procedures, such as staggered lunch schedules to allow for social distancing.
High schoolers will be split into two groups by their last names and rotated through in-person and distance learning every other day, known as an A/B schedule. The cross-mingling nature of high school class schedules and an already overcrowded high school building meant that social distancing and keeping students grouped would not be possible, leading to the modified schedule, Bitz said.
Lunch and dismissal schedules will be modified to prevent crowding, plastic partitions will be installed in classrooms for teachers' safety, hand washing will be encouraged, hand sanitizer will be widely available and face shields will be provided to teachers in certain settings as part of “new normal” procedures. Classrooms will be disinfected nightly and buses will be disinfected after each route.
Masks will not be required under this phase but are strongly encouraged for students and staff. There are certain situations under this phase that will require a mask, however. For example, secretaries who do not have a plastic partition installed will have to wear one.
Bitz said he struggled to find a middle ground on the mask issue and relied on input from local health officials.
“There’s a lot of strong feelings out there. We kept talking about ‘What’s the middle ground?’ and I don't think there is a middle ground on this. People are all over,” Bitz said.
All staff will be provided with two cloth masks to start the school year, and 8,000 disposable masks have been secured for students who may need them, Bitz said.
Masks will be required for all students and staff and stricter social distancing will be implemented if the district enters the yellow phase, which is for a moderate-risk scenario. Hybrid schedules may be implemented more broadly under the yellow phase, but full-day, in-person learning could still take place, according to the plan.
The red/orange phase, for a high-risk scenario, would shift nearly all learning to a distanced format, though some small groups of students might still need to be on campus.
The plan is to keep distance learning tied to the classroom, so that if a student cannot attend school because of illness or a requirement to quarantine, there wouldn’t be a lapse in instruction, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht said.
“The goal would be that we're actually doing a lesson every day, a unique lesson, so that when your child’s at home on a virtual or online day, they would need to engage in the class because we would have another lesson, another activity each day,” Fastnacht said.
A full-time distance option known as the Mandan Virtual Academy is available to parents who do not want to send their kids into school buildings. Two emails were sent to parents regarding the virtual academy. The deadline to register is Thursday.
Fastnacht said the Mandan Virtual Academy will be a beefed-up version of the distance learning that occurred in the spring.
“I can guarantee you it will be more academically rigorous than the spring, it's going to require daily attendance, and it's going to require daily student engagement,” Fastnacht said.
About 150 students are enrolled in the Mandan Virtual Academy, less than 4% of total district enrollment. That number could rise before registration closes, Fastnacht said.
Students still will be able to participate in high school activities such as sports or drama if enrolled in the virtual academy. Students can opt in or out of the virtual academy at the end of each trimester or semester grading period.
Lunch time will look differently at all grade levels, with school administrators looking to add lunch periods, extend lunch times, or allow some students to eat lunch elsewhere on school grounds for social distancing purposes. Self-serve salad bars have been eliminated, and lunch workers will punch in students’ lunch numbers until touchless payment systems can be installed.
Students in the virtual academy still will have access to school lunches, as will high schoolers on their distance learning days.
Students who ride the bus likely will have assigned seats, Fastnacht said. He warned that the number of bus drivers are limited due to the coronavirus, so if routes are lost the district will prioritize busing for special education students first, then rural students, before backfilling Mandan city routes. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required for students who ride the bus during the blue/green phase.
All building principals have been designated as building COVID-19 coordinators, who are tasked with reporting any cases of COVID-19 that are found in the school setting to health officials and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler’s office. Building coordinators also will assist public health officials in identifying and notifying close contacts in the school setting.
Parents are asked to screen children for symptoms each morning, and sick or symptomatic students and staff are asked to stay home. Attendance incentives have been eliminated to encourage compliance.
Students who have close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the previous 14 days or show any of the following six symptoms are required to stay home from school:
- Shortness of breath
- A new or worsening cough
- A fever of 100.4 F or greater
- Chills
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
Students who develop symptoms at school will be given a mask, have their temperature taken and be isolated until a guardian picks them up.
The first day of school is Aug. 20. Teachers will go over building-specific health and safety protocols and familiarize themselves with digital educational tools from Aug. 17-19.
Bitz prior to the school board vote said he wasn’t proposing his ideal plan but one he hoped the majority of the community could agree on.
“I’ll put it this way -- If I was king, this isn’t the plan that I would implement. But our directive was to involve our stakeholders and develop a plan for your local community. I think that the plan we’re proposing is what the majority of Mandan residents want, but there’s a lot of people that maybe don’t feel that way. This is one of those no-win situations,” Bitz said. “We’re doing the best we can, and I don’t know that any one person is getting their way 100% with this plan."
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
