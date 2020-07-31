Mandan Public Schools releases survey results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandan Public Schools has shared the results of a fall school reopening survey taken by staff and families.

Nearly 88% of the 3,020 family respondents said they plan to send their children to school for in-person instruction this fall, with about 12% planning to keep their children at home for distance learning for the start of the fall semester.

If a hybrid model was necessary, 52% of families said they’d prefer alternating between in-person and distance learning daily rather than weekly.

Staff were asked about their level of comfort in returning to the classroom on a five-point scale, with a "one" being very comfortable. About half of the 347 staff respondents chose one or two, indicating that they felt comfortable.

Forty-nine percent of the 347 staff who responded to a question regarding their instructional preference to begin the school year said they’d prefer to start in-person, with about 41% preferring the hybrid model and nearly 10% of teachers preferring distance learning only.

About 49 of the 589 staff members who responded to a question about health risks said they had been diagnosed by a health professional as “at-risk” due to COVID-19.