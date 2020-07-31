Mandan Public Schools releases survey results

Mandan Public Schools has shared the results of a fall school reopening survey taken by staff and families.
Nearly 88% of the 3,020 family respondents said they plan to send their children to school for in-person instruction this fall, with about 12% planning to keep their children at home for distance learning for the start of the fall semester.
If a hybrid model was necessary, 52% of families said they’d prefer alternating between in-person and distance learning daily rather than weekly.
Staff were asked about their level of comfort in returning to the classroom on a five-point scale, with a "one" being very comfortable. About half of the 347 staff respondents chose one or two, indicating that they felt comfortable.
Forty-nine percent of the 347 staff who responded to a question regarding their instructional preference to begin the school year said they’d prefer to start in-person, with about 41% preferring the hybrid model and nearly 10% of teachers preferring distance learning only.
About 49 of the 589 staff members who responded to a question about health risks said they had been diagnosed by a health professional as “at-risk” due to COVID-19.
Staff were overwhelmingly in support of daily disinfection of common areas, increased hand washing and making hand sanitizer widely available, and a majority were in favor of optional masks. Required masks or face shields were not widely supported.
Mandan Public Schools is using the survey results to help create its reentry plan. It's not yet known when the district will release a plan.
