Mandan Public Schools providing meals for students ages 1-18

Mandan Public Schools will provide meals beginning Wednesday for any students ages 1-18 regardless of which school they attend.

A to-go bag that will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at one of three locations. Meals will be provided using a drive-up or walk-up process.

The free meal distribution will be solely for picking up meals as meals cannot be consumed on-site. Please look for a large white delivery truck at each site for food distribution:

Mary Stark Elementary School, 405 8th Ave SE, Mandan. Served daily from 11-11:30 a.m.

Custer Elementary School, 205 8th Ave NE, Mandan. Served daily from 11:45 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

Twin City Estates, 3001 Twin City Drive. Served daily from 12:30-1 p.m.

​If any student or chaperone of a student is exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay in the vehicle.

