Mandan Public Schools has established a Family Support Line for families in need.

The line is for needs such as food, shelter and mental health. It is not for technology or educational concerns.

The service will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 701-390-9103.

The number for Technology Support is 701-751-6600. All other questions should be directed to 701-751-6500.

