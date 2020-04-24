Mandan Progress Organization, Mandan offering gift certificates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan Progress Organization is teaming up with the city to conduct a series of online flash sales of business gift cards and certificates, to help out businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

All Mandan businesses will be eligible to participate. The public will be invited to purchase discounted gift cards -- sold for $20 but worth $30 -- with a limit of five per customer per sale.

Participating businesses will cover $5 of the difference, with the city covering the rest. City commissioners approved the $2,740 outlay on Tuesday.

The MPO is planning a series of four flash sales in upcoming weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0