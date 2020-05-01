Mandan Progress Organization, Mandan host 1st Gift Card Blitz sale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mandan Progress Organization teamed up with the city to host its first of four Gift Card Blitzes, a series of online flash sales of business gift cards and certificates, on Monday to help out businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

A dedicated website went live at noon with gift cards from 37 businesses worth $30 each, available for purchase at $20. The sale was limited to 100 total cards sold, which was achieved in just 45 minutes.

“We didn’t know what to expect the first time around,” said MPO Executive Director Dot Frank. “The three-hour window we gave ourselves to hit a goal of 100 cards turned out to be excessive. In fact, we sold out in just 45 minutes.”

Mandan isn’t alone in its endeavors to support local businesses. The idea for the blitz came from a similar organization out of Wahpeton.

There are three more Gift Card Blitz sales scheduled and Frank anticipates each to sell out faster that the first. The second was scheduled for Thursday.

Upcoming sales dates include noon Monday and Thursday. The site won’t go live until the sale begins and can be accessed through the MPO Facebook page or directly at http://MandanGiftCards.square.site.

Mandan businesses who missed the first sale are still welcome to participate by submitting their registration one day prior to the next sale. Contact dot@mandanprogress.org for details.

