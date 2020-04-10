Mandan Progress Organization hosting city-wide bingo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mandan Progress Organization invites shoppers to play a city-wide game of bingo intended to promote safe shopping to benefit small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The game began April 3 and ends Sunday, April 19. Players will shop their way toward a bingo on a card that suggests activities such as delivery or takeout and gift card purchases.

The game is open to anyone and only requires that participants submit a completed card along with receipts dated between April 3 and 19 to prove participation.

The MPO is putting up $250 in Mandan Bucks and Mandan’s Business Development Department is matching the MPO contribution to provide a total of ten $50 Mandan Bucks prizes.

The card is available online at MandanProgress.org, CityofMandan.com and on the MPO’s Facebook page. Players can access a directory of all Mandan businesses on the city's website and all MPO member businesses on the MPO website.

