Mandan Progress Organization hosting city-wide bingo

The Mandan Progress Organization invites shoppers to play a city-wide game of bingo intended to promote safe shopping to benefit small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The game began April 3 and ends Sunday, April 19. Players will shop their way toward a bingo on a card that suggests activities such as delivery or takeout and gift card purchases.
The game is open to anyone and only requires that participants submit a completed card along with receipts dated between April 3 and 19 to prove participation.
The MPO is putting up $250 in Mandan Bucks and Mandan’s Business Development Department is matching the MPO contribution to provide a total of ten $50 Mandan Bucks prizes.
The card is available online at MandanProgress.org, CityofMandan.com and on the MPO’s Facebook page. Players can access a directory of all Mandan businesses on the city's website and all MPO member businesses on the MPO website.
