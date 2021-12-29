 Skip to main content
Mandan permitting fireworks on New Year's Eve

The use of fireworks, excluding sky lanterns or bottle rockets, is permitted in Mandan from 5 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday, according to information released by the city of Mandan. There is a $150 fine for any violation.

Do not put fireworks in recycling bins. Fireworks are not recyclable and should be disposed of in the regular garbage, even if they have been discharged. To properly dispose of used fireworks, wait until they are completely extinguished and no longer warm. Before placing unused fireworks in your garbage, remove the fuse and soak them in water overnight.

