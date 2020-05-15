Mandan Parks & Recreation facilities set tentative opening dates

Mandan Parks & Recreation facilities set tentative opening dates

{{featured_button_text}}

Mandan Parks & Recreation has set tentative opening dates for various facilities.

Prairie West Golf Course, Mandan Municipal Golf Course and outdoor shelters have already opened.

Administrative offices are set to open Monday; Raging Rivers Waterpark on May 29; and All Seasons Arena, Aquatic Center and Starion Sports Complex all on June 1. The opening of Dacotah Centennial Park is to be determined.

For more information go to: https://mandanparks.com/.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mandan News

Mandan water report released

The city of Mandan has released its Drinking Water Quality report for 2019 and data indicates the water is within state and federal requirements.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News