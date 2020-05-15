Mandan Parks & Recreation facilities set tentative opening dates

Mandan Parks & Recreation has set tentative opening dates for various facilities.
Prairie West Golf Course, Mandan Municipal Golf Course and outdoor shelters have already opened.
Administrative offices are set to open Monday; Raging Rivers Waterpark on May 29; and All Seasons Arena, Aquatic Center and Starion Sports Complex all on June 1. The opening of Dacotah Centennial Park is to be determined.
For more information go to: https://mandanparks.com/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!